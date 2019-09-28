Louisville Reporter Gets Apology From Man Who Kissed Her On Camera

A man who kissed an on-camera Louisville reporter without permission during a live report now faces a harassment charge.

WAVE reporter Sara Rivest was doing a live report Friday on the Bourbon & Beyond festival in the city when a man sneaked up and interrupted her. The man pretended to smack her, then kissed her on the cheek.

“I’ve rewatched it so many times and I stopped it at that point. And I pulled away so quickly, I think I was just shocked, to be honest. It was just such an uncomfortable situation,” Rivest said.

Rivest later posted the video on Twitter, and discussed it on the air. The man was identified as Eric Goodman and charged with harassment with physical contact. Rivest said he wrote an apology letter

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 6. Kentucky law defines harassment as a person who, with intent to intimidate, harass, annoy, or alarm another person, he or she strikes, shoves, kicks, or otherwise subjects him to physical contact. It is a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $250.

