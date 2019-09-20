Members of the Los Angeles Angels place their jerseys with No. 45 in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound after a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 13-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is investigating the overdose death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, focusing on how the 27-year-old pitcher obtained the drugs.

ESPN reported the probe, but didn’t indicate why the feds are getting involved. The Skaggs family alluded to the possible involvement of an Angels employee when the medical examiner’s report established his cause of death.

The Angels issued a statement at the time of the coroner’s report, but did not reference any employee role.

“Tyler was and always will be a beloved member of the Angels Family and we are deeply saddened to learn what caused this tragic death,” the Angels said. “Angels Baseball has provided our full cooperation and assistance to the Southlake (Texas) Police as they conduct their investigation.”

Skaggs died in a Texas hotel room on July 1, choking on his own vomit from a lethal combination of the opioids fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Skaggs family has hired Texas attorney Rusty Hardin to investigate Skaggs’s death. lead a private investigation into the player’s death.

Major League Baseball has also claimed it is looking into how Skaggs obtained the drugs that led to his death.

The coroner’s report indicated 3.8 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in Skaggs’ system.