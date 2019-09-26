Finn Wittrock & Zoe Chao Topline Indie ‘Long Weekend’

Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao are the leads of Long Weekend, a romantic dramedy penned and directed by Steve Basilone, whose credits included writing for The Goldbergs, Community and Happy Endings. The pic, from Fifty Seventh Street Productions and Rebelle Media along with Park Pictures and Invisible Pictures, just wrapped principal photography in Los Angeles. Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jim Rash co-star.

The plot of the love story infused with magical realism centers Bart (Wittrock), a down-on-his-luck struggling writer, and the enigmatic woman (Chao) who enters his life at the right time. Wayans Jr. and Wilson, who worked with Basilone on Happy Endings, play Bart’s always supportive best friends, McLendon-Covey is his pesky landlord, and Rash as his new boss.

Deanna Barillari, Laura Lewis, Sam Bisbee, Theodora Dunlap, Jess Jacobs and Audrey Rosenberg are producers. Franklin Carson, Jackie Kelman Bisbee and Lance Acord are executive producers. CAA Media Finance and Lewis’ Rebelle Media are repping sales.

Wittrock is up next playing Mickey Deans in Judy and his recent credits include The Last Black Man in San Francisco and If Beale Street Could Talk. He’s repped by CAA, Weissenbach Management and Relevant.

Chao starred in the Facebook Watch series Strangers which ran for two seasons. Up next in Rash and Faxon’s Downhill, the Dakota Johnons-starring Covers and the Paul Rudd Netflix series Living with Yourself. She also is a lead in the new HBO Max series Love Life with Anna Kendrick. Chao is represented by CAA and B Company.

Wayans is repped by WME, Wilson by UTA and Rise Management, McLendon-Covey by UTA and manager Gladys Gonzalez, and Rash by CAA and Atlas Artists. Basilone is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.