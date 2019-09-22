Location Managers Guild International Award Winners: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout,’ ‘Jack Ryan’ & More

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Roma, Jack Ryan, and Chernobyl all picked up honors tonight from the 6th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. The awards are handed out by the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) and honor features, television and commercials for creative use of filming locations.

In addition to the competition categories, director Peter Weir (Witness, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, Master and Commander) was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. LMGI gave its Trailblazer Award to location manager Michael J. Meehan (Dead Poets Society, The Perfect Storm, Pirates of the Caribbean, Master and Commander). Meanwhile, Hidden Empire Film Group received the Humanitarian Award for its philanthropic work across the globe.

Below is the full list of the evening’s winners.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Peter Weir

TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Location Manager Michael J. Meehan

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Hidden Empire Film Group’s Deon Taylor, Roxanne Taylor and Robert F. Smith

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)

Michele St-Arnaud, Arnaud Kaiser, Peggy Pridemore, Christian McWilliams, Lori Balton

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Chernobyl (HBO)

Jonas Spokas

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE

Mission Impossible: Fallout (Paramount Pictures)

Ben Piltz, David Campbell-Bell

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE

Roma (Netflix)

Horacio Rodriquez de Zamacona, Claudia Puebla Monge

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic -72andSunny)

Jose Aragao, Luis Santos

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Film Otago Southland

KJ Jennings, Executive Manager