Liz Sarnoff Inks Overall Deal With HBO, Becomes Executive Producer On ‘Barry’

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-showrunner Liz Sarnoff has signed an overall deal with HBO. Under the pact, Sarnoff, who had served as writer/consulting producer on the first two seasons of HBO’s dark comedy series Barry, will become an executive producer on Bill Hader’s Emmy-nominated series, starting with its upcoming third season. Additionally, she will develop new projects for the premium cable network.

Sarnoff, who has been switching between drama and comedy, has emerged as a key writer-producer on Barry. For her work on the first season of the breakout hit, Sarnoff received an Emmy nomination for writing the ‘Loud, Fast, and Keep Going.’ episode. She also shared in Barry‘s two comedy series nominations to date in 2018 and 2019. In the Barry executive producer ranks, she joins co-creator/star Hader and co-creator/showrunner Alec Berg.

Sarnoff, who is coming off an overall deal at UCP, rose through the ranks on HBO’s Deadwood and ABC’s Lost, sharing in drama series Emmy nominations for both shows. She went on to co-create Bad Robot’s Fox series Alcatraz and to executive produce Marco Polo for Netflix. Sarnoff’s series credits also include The Leftovers, Happy, Salem, Crossbones, Crossing Jordan, and NYPD Blue. Additionally, she created and executive produced the TNT pilot Highlands starring Margaret Cho and directed by Nisha Ganatra.

On the feature side, Sarnoff recently did writing/production work on the Skydance Media/ Paramount Pictures sci-fi thriller Ghost Draft, directed by Chris McKay and starring Chris Pratt.