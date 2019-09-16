Paul Rudd’s ‘Living With Yourself’ Unveils First Trailer And Key Art From Netflix

The Netflix original series Living With Yourself is out with its first trailer and key art. The existential comedy features Ant-man’s Paul Rudd as Miles, a man struggling in life.

When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity.

Told from multiple perspectives, the eight-episode series was created and written by Emmy Award winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (The Battle of the Sexes, Little Miss Sunshine) and stars Paul Rudd and…Paul Rudd.

Greenberg executive produces with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.

The show launches globally Friday, October 18 on Netflix, marking Rudd’s first leading role in a TV series.