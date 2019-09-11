Liv Tyler Set As the Female Lead Of Fox’s ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Spinoff Series

EXCLUSIVE: Liv Tyler is set to star opposite Rob Lowe in Fox’s 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lonestar. This marks the first broadcast role for the former Leftovers star.

9-1-1: Lone Star hails from 9-1-1 creators/executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Set in Austin, TV, it follows a sophisticated New York firefighter (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Tyler will play Chief Paramedic Michelle Blake, who’s a little rock-n-roll, sometimes a bad girl, but always boss. Equal parts compassionate and ruthless, Michelle is brilliant and wry, and the only one who can match wits with Owen in the station… where she will often put Owen (Lowe) in his place. While always on point at work, Michelle has a obsession she struggles to control: finding out what happened to her little sister Iris, who disappeared two years ago. She’ll stop at nothing to discover the truth, even if it means burning her own life down.

Murphy, Falchuk and Minear serve in the same capacity on the offshoot. Lowe is co-executive producer. 9-1-1: Lone Star is slated to will premiere on January 19, 2020 following the NFC Championship Game, and will air in mothership series’ Monday 9 PM slot during its midseason hiatus.

The Lord of the Rings alumna Tyler co-stars as Lady Fitzwilliam on Hulu’s Harlots, which recently wrapped its third season. She previously starred as Megan “Meg” Abbott on HBO’s The Leftovers, and also was recently seen in BBC miniseries Gunpowder. Tyler, who next stars opposite Brad Pitt in the sci-fi feature Ad Astra, is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.