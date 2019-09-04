Sold-Out ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Revival Adds Eight Weeks; Jonathan Groff Stars

The Off Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, already sold out well before its first preview on Sept. 17, has released an additional eight weeks of tickets, producers announced today. Tickets for the landmark Howard Ashman & Alan Menken musical, set for the Westside Theatre and starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, are now on sale through Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), Little Shop officially opens on Thursday, October 17. As previously announced, Tony nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird) will join the production for a two-week (November 5 through November 17) as Seymour while Groff is on a scheduled leave.

Groff, Blanchard, Mayer, Borle Bruce Glikas/Little Shop Of Horrors

Also in the cast: Tom Alan Robbins, Kingsley Leggs, Ari Groover, Salome Smith, Joy Woods, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Described as “an intimate new production,” Mayer’s staging of Little Shop returns the killer plant musical to its Off Broadway roots (the show premiered there in 1982 before going on to Broadway, Hollywood and worldwide success).