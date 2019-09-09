‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Obba Babatundé To Recur In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Obba Babatundé (Dear White People) is set for a recurring role opposite Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson in Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book.

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, the series hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Babatundé will play George Wright, a devoutly religious father of two, who does his best to support his strong-willed daughter Mia (Kerry Washington) as she heads off to art school. But when his daughter’s decisions conflict with his morals, George finds himself having to make a choice that he was never prepared to.

Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren) also star.

Babatundé will be returning to season three of the CBS hit drama series S.W.A.T. in his recurring role of Daniel Harrelson, Sr., the father of Hondo, portrayed by Shemar Moore. He also currently stars as Dean Fairbanks in season three of Netflix’s acclaimed drama Dear White People.



Babatunde’ won a 2016 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Julius Avant on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, and received a Supporting Actor Primetime Emmy nomination for his role in the HBO drama Miss Ever’s Boys. Babatundé is repped by Artists & Representatives.

