‘Little Fires Everywhere’: AnnaSophia Robb & Tiffany Boone Among 6 Cast For Flashback Episode Of Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: AnnaSophia Robb (The Act), Tiffany Boone (The Hunt), Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Mathew Barnes, Andy Favreau (Single Parents) and Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) have been cast in the flashback episode of Hulu’s upcoming limited series Little Fires Everywhere, based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book. It stars Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren) and Huang Lu (Bebe).

Robb will play Young Elena, a young mother with four children under four, Elena struggles to reassert control over her life after her youngest child is born.

Related Story 'Marvel's Ghost Rider' Live-Action Series Not Going Forward At Hulu

Boone is Young Mia. After learning her scholarship is being revoked, Mia is willing to go to extreme lengths to stay in art school and pursue her dreams.

Shutterstock

Tal portrays Young Linda. Elena’s best friend, Linda and her husband Mark long for a child of their own while enduring heartbreaking loss and the grief of infertility.

Barnes is Young Bill, a Shaker Heights attorney who hails from modest means, Bill must choose between his dream job in the public defender’s office and a more lucrative career in the private sector to support his growing family.

Favreau plays Young Mark, Linda’s husband and a close friend of the Richardsons, Mark and his wife grapple with the heartache of infertility as they struggle to conceive a child of their own.

Bracey is Jamie Caplan, Elena’s college boyfriend, Jamie reminds Elena of the future she could have had, had she not been so bent on rule following.

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, the series hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Witherspoon and Washington star in the series, with Tigelaar serving as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter will executive produce for Hello Sunshine, along with Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Lynn Shelton. Ng serves as producer.

Robb is repped by CAA, Untitled and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Boone is repped by ICM and Link Entertainment. Tal is repped by Innovative and McKeon/Myones Entertainment. Barnes is repped by J Pervis Talent Agency and JR Talent Group. Favreau is repped by Innovative and Main Title Entertainment. Bracey is repped by CAA, Fourward and Bloom Hergott Diemer.