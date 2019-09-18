Fox Entertainment Sets Lisa Simpson To Oversee Talent Relations As SVP

Lisa Simpson has been named SVP Talent Relations at Fox Entertainment in a rebuild of the division. She will oversee the talent relations team and provide strategic support to all of the company’s talent and their representatives.

Talent relations is a major priority for newly independent Fox as it is looking to forge a closer relationship with talent. The network is planning a substantive team under Simpson.

Simpson is charged with managing the integration of talent across all Fox Entertainment’s initiatives – marketing and publicity campaigns, awards strategies, cross-network programming – as well as providing corporate support for the talent’s personal endeavors, from charitable events to individual interests and pursuits.

“We are committed to the creative community, and to building a meaningful home for them,” said Jean Guerin, EVP Publicity & Corporate Communications, to whom Simpson will report. “Lisa’s knowledge of – and experience in – this business makes her the perfect person to help us convey those messages. As we continue to elevate the talent experience here at FOX Entertainment, I’m so pleased to have Lisa join the team.”

Simpson most recently was Executive Director, Special Projects, for Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and People magazines, where she was responsible for determining annual event strategy, industry partnerships and strategic brand initiatives within the Hollywood creative community. Prior to that, she was Senior Talent Executive and a core launch team member for ABC’s late-nighter Jimmy Kimmel Live!