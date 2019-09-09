Lionsgate Lands ‘The Spoils’; Malcolm D. Lee To Produce, Roshan Sethi & Hayley Schore To Script

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has acquired The Spoils, a pitch for Malcolm D. Lee to produce through Blackmaled Productions. The screenplay will be written by Roshan Sethi and Hayley Schore.

The action comedy revolves around a group of disparate immigrants who realize the London Museum holds their countries’ most prized possessions. They plan an elaborate heist to recover the stolen artifacts and return them to their rightful homes. Both Sethi and Schore wrote The Resident for Fox and Code Black for TBS. Schore also wrote The Black Box for ABC.

Malcolm D. Lee Eli Joshua Adé/Shutterstock

The scribes were also recently tapped by Universal/Working Title and Chadwick Boseman to write the true story of astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi, based on his upcoming autobiography. They had two scripts on the Blacklist in 2017, and currently have several feature films in development — including the drama Rosalind Franklin called Exposure, and Call Jane, which is set in the pre-Roe V Wade abortion rights movement. They are developing a limited series on astronaut Sally Ride for Sony/USA, and a thriller series for TriStar based on the novel The Forgotten Girl.

Blackmaled executive Adam Haiken will also oversee the project on behalf for Lee and Lionsgate executives James Myers and Aaron Edmonds will oversee for the studio.

Projects that Blackmaled have percolating include I Almost Forgot About You, an adaptation of the Terry McMillan novel for Universal that will star Viola Davis, as well as two Uni projects — Double Dutch and Real Talk — and Rock the Bells for Fox.

Lee is repped by Paradigm and Del, Shaw, Moonves; Sethi and Schore are repped by LIT Entertainment and The Nord Group.