Lionsgate Hires Platinum Dunes’ Aaron Janus As SVP of Production, Ups Meredith Wieck To Vice President

Aaron Janus, an executive producer of the sleeper hit, A Quiet Place, has joined Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group as Senior Vice President of Production, while Meredith Wieck has been promoted to Vice President of Production. Both will report to Erin Westerman, the President of Production.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Janus served as Head of Development at Platinum Dunes, working with filmmakers Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form. The company produced the John Krasinski-helmed the post-apocalyptic suspense thriller A Quiet Place, which made over $340 million at the worldwide box office and spun a forthcoming sequel. Janus was also the Director of Film Production and Development at Twentieth Century Fox where he was involved with such films as Deadpool, The Wolverine, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. Janus began his film executive career as the VP of Development at Scott Rudin Productions where he worked on films including The Social Network, True Grit, and Moneyball.

Wieck, who has been with Lionsgate since 2015, is currently overseeing Bombshell, the Jay Roach-directed drama starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, as well as Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the re-imagining of the Saw franchise starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and Now You See Me 3 (Wieck was an associate producer on Now You See Me 2 before joining the studio). She also brought in supernatural horror, Incident at Ft. Bragg, and the romantic comedy, You, Me, Everything, which will be directed by Sophie Brooks. She got her start at MGM followed by two years at Mary Parent’s shingle Disruption Entertainment.