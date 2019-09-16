Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Kingkiller Chronicle’ Not Moving Forward At Showtime, Being Shopped By Lionsgate TV

Showtime has passed on proceeding with its television series prequel to The Kingkiller Chronicle, the bestselling Patrick Rothfuss book franchise produced by Lionsgate, with Lin-Manuel Miranda executive producing.

The project, which landed at Showtime in October 2017 in a competitive situation with multiple bidders, has been released back to Lionsgate TV, which has begun shopping the project, which has multiple produced scripts.

The proposed prequel series, written by John Rogers (Leverage, The Player), was to launch in conjunction with The Kingkiller Chronicle movie adaptation by Lionsgate.

Rogers wrote the pilot and is set to serve as showrunner and Miranda is expected to compose music for the series, which is based on Rothfuss’ global bestselling contemporary fantasy trilogy.

Apple has been bandied about as a potential buyer because of the property, the auspices and the company’s relationship with Lionsgate on Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet though I hear that the streamer has only committed to taking a look the finished scripts so far.

Meanwhile, Showtime recently proceeded with another long-gestating big-budget genre series based on well known IP, Halo.

The Kingkiller Chronicle is a collaborative franchise from Lionsgate that includes a TV series adaption, a major feature film being penned by Lindsey Beer and interactive games all being developed concurrently. Miranda has been attached to the franchise as creative producer since Lionsgate announced it in 2016.

Set in the world of the popular fantasy series by Rothfuss, The Kingkiller Chronicle will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces. It is a world that has delighted readers and critics alike, selling more than 10 million copies in 35 languages across the globe. The television adaption is a subversive origin story set a generation before the events of the trilogy’s first novel, The Name of the Wind.

Rogers, Miranda, Rothfuss, Robert Lawrence (Clueless, Die Hard with a Vengeance) and Jennifer Court (The Player) would executive produce the series, whose move away from Showtime was first reported by The Ankler.