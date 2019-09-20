‘Light As A Feather’ Season 2B Gets Hulu Premiere Date – Watch The Trailer

UPDATED, 9:12 AM: Hulu has set an October 4 premiere date for the remaining eight episodes of Light as a Feather‘s second season. The streamer also released a trailer (above) and new key art:

Hulu

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE, April 26: Hulu has set July 26 for the Season 2 premiere of Light as a Feather, the supernatural thriller based on Zoe Aarsen’s book, from AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet (Girlfriends).

Creator R. Lee Fleming Jr. will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the second season, along with Liana Liberato, Haley Ramm and Brianne Tju, who will reprise their roles as McKenna, Violet and Alex, respectively

In season 2, having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game of “Light As A Feather,” McKenna finds herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back, a ticking clock compelling her to play a new round of the game… But McKenna refuses, unwilling to put anyone else in harm’s way. However, as the curse begins to destroy her from the inside out, she’s forced to turn to the only person who can possibly help her — Violet.

Light as a Feather is produced by AwesomenessTV, Wattpad, Grammnet and Kailey Marsh for Hulu.

