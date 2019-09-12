Levity Live Ups Francesco Pace To SVP Production, Adds Two Development VPs

Levity Live, which owns production houses including Triage Entertainment and Lando Entertainment, has promoted Francesco Pace to SVP Production and added Hayden Boal and Ben Wood as VPs Development.

Pace will oversee physical production for all Levity Live production companies in both linear and streaming programming. For the past four years, He was in charge of production for such lifestyle programming as Guy’s Grocery Games, Iron Chef America and Kids Baking Championship. He also served as executive producer of A Very Brady Renovation, which launched this week as the highest-rated season premiere in HGTV history.

Boal Levity Live

Wood Levity Live

New VPs Development Boal and Wood will report to Ashley Hoff, SVP Development across all of Levity’s production companies. They worked together at Relativity Television and Critical Content on such projects as The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey for CBS, Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? (Fox), and Chi-Town Flip (HGTV).

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Hayden and Ben,” Hoff said. “We share a successful history and shorthand and look forward to collaborating at Levity – a company with diverse assets, a great reputation, and rapid growth.”

Prior to joining Levity, Boal was a development exec at GoodStory Entertainment, the production studio launched by Scooter Braun and JD Roth. Wood was a development exec at Intuitive Entertainment.

Los Angeles-based Levity Live serves talent, consumers and major brands, working to identify, develop, finance and produce original content for global distribution. Its projects include Remastered, Comedy Central Standup Presents and the new Inside the Actors Studio.