Leslie Jones Tweets Her Goodbyes And Thanks To ‘SNL’ Colleagues & Fans After Five-Season Run

Leslie Jones addressed her departure from “second home” Saturday Night Live today, tweeting her thanks and devotion to the show’s cast, writers, fans, and most of all creator Lorne Michaels.

“Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back,” she writes to Michaels. “You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you.”

News broke last week that Jones would not return to NBC’s long-running late-night sketch comedy show when it returns for Season 45 on Sept. 28 (Woody Harrelson hosting, with musical guest Billie Eilish), bringing her five-season run to a close.

After thanking and praising her fellow SNLers (see the five-part tweet below), Jones told her fans, “I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon!” She ended her comments with a hashtag “#iamnotdeadjustgraduating.” Jones has a Netflix comedy special in the works, and will host an updated version of the old game show Supermarket Sweep.

As for her SNL cast mates, Jones singled out Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Colin Jost for special mentions.

“To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you,” she tweeted. “I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!!”

Since joining SNL in 2014, Jones has been Emmy-nominated twice (2017 and 2018), and is nominated this year for co-writing “Upper East Side,” a comic music video from the show’s Season 44.

Here are Jones’ goodbye tweets:

Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for pic.twitter.com/OjRrOx5owj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you. pic.twitter.com/SStsLjip1B — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!! pic.twitter.com/ZYfccj14xn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.

One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years pic.twitter.com/S8O1nixxps — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019