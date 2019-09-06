Len Cariou & Craig Bierko Set For New Off Broadway Play ‘Harry Townsend’s Last Stand’

EXCLUSIVE: Tony winner and Blue Bloods star Len Cariou and UnREAL‘s Craig Bierko will co-star in Harry Townsend’s Last Stand, a new Off Broadway play set for a limited run this fall at New York City Center.

Written by George Eastman and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore), the new play is set for City Center’s Stage II for a strictly limited engagement beginning previews November 18 and opening December 4.

Producer Dennis Grimaldi announced the production today.

Harry Townsend’s Last Stand follows 85-year-old Harry Townsend (Cariou), a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan (Bierko), who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan’s return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds. The production describes the play as “a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones.”

The creative team includes Lauren Helpern (scenic design), David C. Woolard (costumes), Jeff Davis (lighting) and John Gromada (sound).

Cariou won his Tony for 1979’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the Stephen Sondheim musical in which he starred opposite Angela Lansbury. His extensive stage credits include A Little Night Music, Night Watch, The Speed of Darkness, Neil Simon’s The Dinner Party and Proof.

Feature film credits include Spotlight and Flags of Our Fathers. He stars as patriarch Harry Regan on CBS’ Blue Bloods.

Bierko was last on TV in the Lifetime/Hulu series UnREAL, with other credits including Boston Legal, Damages and The Good Wife. He starred on Broadway in Des McAnuff’s Guys & Dolls, Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man and most recently in Matilda.