‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Talks About Looming Brexit Deadline And Boris Johnson’s “Chaotic” Week

John Oliver didn’t waste any time on Last Week Tonight to call out Donald Trump for seemingly using a Sharpie to alter the route of Hurricane Dorian on a map to include Alabama following his remarks that it would be affected by the storm when the National Hurrican Center said otherwise. “Sharpiegate” has been a hot topic, but Oliver decided to just give him a little jab and focus on another world leader: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“If you want to make one at home the recipe is: ‘simply boil one clown’,” said Oliver of Johnson before explaining that the deadline for Britain to leave the EU is less than eight weeks away and that it has been a “chaotic week for Boris.”

Oliver points out that Johnson’s main tactic to secure a better deal is to threaten a no-deal Brexit which “can destabilize Europe and seriously damage the UK.” That said, parliament is stepping in to keep it from happening. Oliver cut to a clip of Johnson’s first major defeat during a vote where at the end, an MP can be heard saying “Not a good start Boris!”

“That’s actually savage!” exclaims Oliver. In addition to this defeat earlier this week, Johnson lost his parliamentary majority when one of his MPs defected to the liberal democrats by physically moving across the aisle while he was speaking and one of his top lieutenants was criticized for sitting in a loungey “grape eating” position during the debate. “It’s a look you would expect from someone who just masturbated in a hammock,” Oliver quipped at the picture of said top lieutenant.

On top of all that, Oliver remarked that “things got so chaotic, at one point an amendment seemed to pass by accident.”

With Johnson’s party openly rebelling, he took revenge by expelling 21 MPs including Winston’s Churchill’s grandson and his own brother Jo Johnson who tweeted his exit with the hashtag “#overandout”.

Oliver adds that parliament passed a bill asking Boris for a Brexit delay and if a deal can’t be reached, he may ignore that which can trigger a legal and constitutional crisis. Because of all of the mayhem and the looming Brexit deadline at the end of October, Johnson wants an election and if he can’t get it from parliament, he might call a no-confidence vote on himself.