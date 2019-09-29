LAPD Launches Investigation After Recruitment Ad On Breitbart Sparks Anger

The LAPD is rethinking how it gets the word out about new jobs.

A department recruitment ad appeared on Breitbart Friday, sparking anger and a rapid police response saying the conservative website goes against the LAPD’s “values.”

The advertisement showed a uniformed officer along with the message: “Choose your future. LAPD is Hiring!”

The LAPD is running recruitment ads on Breitbart, a publication for white nationalists. pic.twitter.com/bXSXmIgFfw — Simar (@sahluwal) September 28, 2019

The ad raised eyebrows, prompting the department to say it would investigate.

“We take matters like this very seriously, and have begun an initial inquiry into the matter and to determine its validity, as well as what future steps can and will be taken to avoid this situation occurring in the future,” the department tweeted Friday.

In another social media post, the department said it had not purchased ad space on Breitbart. Instead the “ads were purchased through Google and ended up on sites that do not reflect the city’s values through automatic placement.”

Today the department’s recruitment branch announced it was suspending the online ads.

“We have stopped these Google Ads altogether while we reexamine our ad filters and take all necessary steps to ensure tighter control of ad settings,” the Join LAPD Twitter account wrote Saturday.

Over the years, critics have accused Breitbart of repeatedly posting racist and biased content with such headlines as “Trump Ending Welfare-Dependent Immigration,” “Data: Young Muslims Are a Ticking Time Bomb in the West,” and “Obama Goes Golfing After Terrorist Attack In Afghanistan Kills Six.”