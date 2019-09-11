‘New Girl’s Lamorne Morris, Alisha Wainwright, Haley Joel Osment & Jackie Earle Haley To Star In ‘Death of a Telemarketer’ Comedy

New Girl alum Lamorne Morris, Alisha Wainwright (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) and Oscar-nominated actors Haley Joel Osment and Jackie Earle Haley has signed on to star in Death of a Telemarketer, and indie comedy-drama from Datari Turner Productions.

The film was written by recent USC Cinematic Arts graduate Khaled Ridgeway, who is also directing. The plot follows a too-slick-for-his-own-good telemarketer (Morris) who finds himself in a life or death circumstance, when he is held hostage at gunpoint for trying to con an middle-aged man (Haley) down on his luck, to win a hunger games-style sales contest at work.

Matt McGorry, Gil Ozeri, Woody McClain, Sujata Day, David So, Ian Verdun, Gwen Gottlieb, and Starletta DuPois also co-star in the pic, which is currently shooting in Los Angeles.

Datari Turner is producing the film alongside James J. Yi and Meagan Good. Turner recently wrapped production on the Netflix film Uncorked, directed by Prentice Penny starring Courtney B. Vance and Niece Nash and the sci-fi drama Nine Days directed by Edson Oda and starring Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz and Bill Skarsgard. Turner is repped by CAA and attorney Linda Lichter.

Death of a Telemarketer executive producers are Phil Thornton, Leah Daniels-Butler, Jeff Friday, H.M. Coakley, Seth Gottlieb, Louis Steyn and TJ Steyn for Thirty06 Productions, Tim Weatherspoon, Jash’d Belcher, Jamal Chilton, Morris, Haley, Dave Brown, McGorry, and Day.

Morris, who will appear opposite Vin Diesel in Sony’s forthcoming Bloodshot movie and toplines the new Hulu series comedy Woke, is repped by UTA, Grandview and Myman Greenspan. Wainwright, repped by WME, plays opposite Michael B. Jordan in the Netflix sci-fi family drama Raising Dion.

Haley, who received a supporting actor Oscar nom for the 2006 film Little Children, has more recently been seen in The Dark Tower, Alita: Battle Angel, and Amazon’s The Tick. He’s with Gersh. Osment got his Oscar nom for M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense. Repped by APA, the actor will appear next in The Devil Has a Name.