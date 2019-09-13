‘L.A.’s Finest’ Season 1 Draws Solid Viewership Numbers For Spectrum As Season 2 Production Begins

The first season of L.A.’s Finest, Spectrum’s first original series, has been a success in viewership. The action-drama starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba has drawn over three million viewers to date, according to Charter Communications’ Spectrum. Additionally, the Sony Pictures Television-produced series became the No. 1 drama among broadcast series and No. 2 drama overall second only to Game of Thrones in Spectrum homes during its May 13 launch week, according to the company.

All 13 episodes of the hit drama’s first season are available to binge free and on-demand, exclusively to Spectrum’s subscribers. L.A.’s Finest goes back into production for Season 2 on September 16 and will premiere in 2020.

Created by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, season one followed Syd Burnett (Union), and her LAPD partner Nancy McKenna (Alba), taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits. Syd and Nancy became a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives. Season Two finds Syd and McKenna forced to rely on each other more than ever before in both their personal and professional lives as they take on a new and deadly adversary threatening to unleash chaos on the streets of Los Angeles

L.A.’s Finest is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive produce alongside Margolis and Sonnier, as well as Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Pam Veasey, Doug Belgrad, Jeff Gaspin, John Dove, Jeff Morrone and Anton Cropper.