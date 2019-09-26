Kristen Stewart Amazon Studios Pic ‘Seberg’ Stakes Awards-Season Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has set December 13 as the opening day for its Kristen Stewart-starring Jean Seberg biopic Seberg.

In the movie, Stewart plays the French New Wave and Breathless star Seberg, who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism.

The pic, directed by Andrews and written by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, received a seven-minute standing ovation out of its Venice Film Festival premiere. Stewart was recently honored at the Deauville American Film Festival, where director Olivier Assayas presented her with the Talent Award. She will also be receiving the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival early next month, then will continue on to the Mill Valley Film Festival where she will be lauded with the Spotlight Award.

Other notable fall festival stops include the BFI London Film Festival, San Sebastian Film Festival, Aspen Film Festival and Chicago Film Festival.

Shrapnel is also an EP on the film. Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Yvan Attal, Stephen Root, Colm Meaney and Vince Vaughn also star. Producers are Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh Jones of Automatik, Marina Acton, Alan Ritchson, Kate Garwood, Stephen Hopkins and Brad Pilz.

Ted Hope, co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios said, “Kristen Stewart wholly engrossed herself into becoming Jean Seberg in this searing, raw portrayal about transformation. This performance is the culmination of years of hard work, that is one of the best of her career, which will astonish audiences everywhere. Coming out of Venice and Toronto, she has received rave reviews and unanimous acclaim for this exceptional performance. We are excited to share this beautiful and unforgettable story with theatrical audiences and our customers.”

Later this year, Amazon Studios will release in theaters Tom Harper’s The Aeronauts starring Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne; Scott Z. Burns’ The Report starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening; Honey Boy from director Alma Har’el, based on a script written by Shia LaBeouf; Karim Aïnouz’s Invisible Life, Brazil’s official submission for International Feature Film; and Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables which was recently announced as France’s official submission for International Feature Film.

Among specialty releases opening December 13 are Fox Searchlight’s Terrence Malick movie A Hidden Life, Neon’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and A24’s Uncut Gems.