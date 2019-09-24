Klaudia Reynicke, Swiss-Peruvian Director Of Toronto Pic ‘Love Me Tender’, Signs With The Gotham Group

EXCLUSIVE: Swiss-Peruvian filmmaker Klaudia Reynicke, whose Love Me Tender screened in the Toronto Film Festival’s Discovery strand this year, has signed with Los Angeles management and production outfit The Gotham Group.

The company plans to spearhead efforts to adapt the film into a TV series.

Love Me Tender world premiered at Switzerland’s Locarno Film Festival in August. Reynicke also wrote the screenplay, which tells the story of Seconda, played by Barbara Giordano, a rebellious young woman with agoraphobia who is abruptly left alone by her unreliable father.

The film was produced by Switzerland’s Amka Films. Rome-based Summerside International is handling global sales. The feature will next screen at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Reynicke’s debut feature was 2016 drama The Nest, which also premiered in Locarno. The director was born in Peru but lived in Florida for much of her youth; she is now based in Switzerland.