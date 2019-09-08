Kirstie Alley Defends Her Tweet Against Hollywood Blacklisting

Kirstie Alley defended herself today from blowback on a prior tweet, wherein she called out Hollywood for refusing to work with President Donald Trump supporters.

Alley’s initial tweet was in response to the attempt by Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack to get momentum behind compiling a list of attendees for a mid-September fundraiser for Donald Trump. The tweets by them were seen as a prelude to doxing and/or blacklisting anyone attending, a move some saw as akin to the tactics of former Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy’s hearings of the 1950s, wherein various members of Hollywood were investigated for Communist ties and subsequently blacklisted.

Alley on Friday tweeted, “I refuse to be part of the Hollywood asshats who can’t see that “NOT working with Republicans” is as stupid and NASTY as “REFUSING to do business with gay people”..STOP ACTING above the FRAY ya damn hypocrites…WE are the same species! let’s help each OTHER ya damn yahoos.”