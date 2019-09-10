Faith-Based Kingdom Launches TV Division, Sets Mona Garcea To Run It

Mona Garcea, a Chuck Lorre protege and producer from Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory to Mike & Molly and Disjointed, has been hired by Kingdom as Head of Television. The studio, which specializes in faith-based and inspirational entertainment, was launched last year by Jon and Andrew Erwin, Kevin Downes and Tony Young after the success of their Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions’ indie hit I Can Only Imagine.

Garcea, who will be tasked with identifying and developing family entertainment with broad commercial appeal, will report to co-CEOs Downes and Jon Erwin at the studio, which has an overall, multi-platform deal at Lionsgate.

Previously, Garcea was a producer on more than 120 episodes of Lorre’s Mike & Molly, starring Billy Gardell and Melissa McCarthy, was a coordinating producer on The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men and produced all episodes of Netflix’s Disjointed.

“As we launch our television division with Mona, we could not be in better or more capable hands,” the Erwins said. “She has been on the front line of producing some of the best loved and most successful series on television and she has been mentored by one of the most successful producers in the business. We could not be more thrilled or excited to welcome Mona to the Kingdom family.”

Said Garcea: “Creating entertaining, inspirational and uplifting programming for television is what I have been dreaming about and joining forces with Jon, Andrew, Kevin and Tony at Kingdom is truly a dream come true.”

The first project under the Kingdom banner is I Still Believe, a feature film directed by the Erwins and starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson. It hits theaters March, 20 2020.