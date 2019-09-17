Kiefer Sutherland & Boyd Holbrook To Star In ‘The Fugitive’ For Quibi

Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook are set to star in Quibi’s The Fugitive, a new take on the 1993 Harrison Ford film which was based on the 1960s TV series of the same name, from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, Thunder Road Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV. Additionally, Stephen Hopkins (24, The Dark Tower) has been tapped to direct the project, and will also serve as an executive producer. Production is set to begin in mid-October.

Written by Santora, The Fugitive centers on blue collar worker Mike Russo, who just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe, when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes… The Fugitive.

Sutherland will play Detective Clay Bryce and Holbrook will portray Mike Ferro, both new characters for the Quibi series.

Santora executive produces with Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Tom Lassally, and Albert Torres. The Fugitive is produced by Thunder Road Films with 3 Arts Entertainment. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Sutherland, best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the critically acclaimed Fox drama 24, recently wrapped his starring role in the third and final season of Designated Survivor. Sutherland is repped by CAA and Management 360.

Holbrook will next be seen in Netflix’s genre bending political thriller In The Shadow Of The Moon, opposite Michael C Hall. He recently wrapped production in France on the period piece thriller Eight for Silver. Holbrook is currently in production on Born To Be Murdered, produced by Luca Guadagnino, starring alongside John David Washington, Alicia Vikander and Vicky Krieps.

Holbrook and Hopkins are both repped by CAA.