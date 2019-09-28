ICM Partners COO Justin Dearborn And HR Chief Cindy Ballard To Exit

ICM Partners is losing two key executives.

Chief Operating Officer Justin Dearborn and human resources chief officer Cindy Ballard are leaving the Hollywood talent agency.

An internal memo obtained Saturday by Deadline states that the two execs resigned in the past week, and will remain with the company for a few more months.

“They have agreed to stay with us through the end of the year to help with a smooth transition,” the memo read. “We appreciate the significant contributions they both made to the agency and wish them the very best going forward.”

Dearborn’s exits comes seven months after he joined ICM from Tribune Publishing. As previously reported, he boarded the agency is February 2019. At Tribune, Dearborn served as chairman and CEO, and implemented an enhanced digital strategy, with subscribers seeing triple-digit growth.

Ballard joined ICM in March 2018, also from Tribune Publishing. She previously served as chief HR officer at the publishing giant and worked alongside Dearborn.

Both Dearborn and Ballard reported to ICM managing director Chris Silbermann.

ICM Partners has expanded over the past couple of years with the acquisitions of Headline Media News (Broadcasting), Royce Carlton Agency (Speakers Bureau), Sagalyn Agency (Literary) and the global comedy and festival brand Just For Laughs.

Senior Editor Dominic Patton contributed to this report.