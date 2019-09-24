Key Disney Parks Executive Exits Amid Lackluster Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Attendance

Catherine Powell, president of Disney Parks Western Region, is leaving the company after more than a decade.

Powell oversaw Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris, but her position is being eliminated, Bloomberg reported Monday. The heads of each resort will now report to Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division.

A 15 year veteran of the company, Powell oversaw the openings of two “Star Wars” themed attractions this year.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland in Anaheim on May 29. A second attraction opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park in Orlando, Florida, in August.

As Deadline reported in August, attendance declined at Disney’s domestic theme parks by 3% in the quarter. Management blamed the drop on visitors waiting out the rush for the massively-hyped Galaxy’s Edge. The company also “managed demand for the first few weeks in order to maintain a high level of guest satisfaction,” CFO Christine McCarthy said at the time.

Disney’s third-quarter results announced in August fell short of Wall Street analysts’ estimates. Earnings per share came in at $1.35, which was below the expected $1.74. Total revenue of $20.2 billion undershot the consensus estimate for $21.4 billion. The company blamed its ongoing integration of 21st Century Fox assets acquired in a $71.3 billion deal that closed in March.