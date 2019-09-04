Kevin James To Star In Netflix Multi-Camera NASCAR Comedy Series ‘The Crew’

Netflix has given a series order to The Crew, a NASCAR-set multicam comedy starring and executive produced by The King of Queens alum Kevin James.

Written by Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men), The Crew, which echoes sitcom classic Taxi, is set in a NASCAR garage and stars James as the crew chief. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials she starts bringing in to modernize the team.

Lowell executive produces and serves as showrunner. James’ longtime manager Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens) and producer Todd Garner (Tag, Isn’t It Romantic) executive produce with NASCAR’s Matt Summers and Tim Clark.

James, who shot to stardom with CBS’ The King of Queens before segueing to features, returned to TV comedy in 2016 with the multi-camera Kevin Can Wait, which aired on CBS for two seasons. At Netflix, he headlined a comedy special last year, Never Don’t Give Up, which marked his return to standup.

The Crew will help fill the void of Netflix’s departing broad, multi-camera family comedies Fuller House and The Ranch, which are nearing the end of their runs. At the streamer, The Crew will join another multi-camera sitcom headlined by a comedian, Mr. Iglesias, which has been renewed for a second season.

James most recently reprised his Frankenstein voice role in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in action thriller Becky.

Lowell most recently served as co-executive producer on The Ranch, which is heading into its fourth and final season. He also served as executive producer on The Jim Gaffigan Show and consulting producer on Two and a Half Men.