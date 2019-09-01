Kevin Hart Suffers “Major Back Injuries” In Calabasas Car Accident

Kevin Hart was injured in a serious car accident early Sunday morning in Calabasas, Deadline has confirmed.

The Night School actor is recovering from “major back injuries” after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road and rolled down an embankment at 12:45 a.m., according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened on Mulholland Highway just east of Cold Canyon Road.

Hart was not driving at the time of the crash and there were two other people in the vehicle. The man behind the wheel and a woman were trapped in the car. Meanwhile, Hart left the scene to get help, the CHP said.

Once rescue crews arrived on scene, the driver was still in behind the wheel and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

The driver and Hart were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. A woman in the car suffered only minor injuries and complained about pain.

TMZ was the first outlet to report on the crash. The website obtained photos and video showing the mangled vehicle off the side of the road. At one point, the vehicle flipped over and the roof was completely removed.