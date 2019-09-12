Lionsgate Lands Kerry Washington-Sterling K. Brown Action Film ‘Shadow Force’

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is in final talks to acquire the action spec script package Shadow Force. Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown will star in and produce a Leon Chills-scripted action drama that is described as a two-hander action picture reminiscent of films like Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone and Washington will produce alongside Indian Meadows Productions’ Danielle Reardon and Brown, and Stephen “Dr” Love, who is producing through his Made with Love Media company.

The script started drawing bids last month. Washington is shooting the Lynn Shelton-directed limited series Little Fires Everywhere, and has starred in Scandal, Confirmation and Django Unchained. She is repped by Washington Square Arts, CAA and attorney Gretchen Rush. Her Simpson Street premiered American Son at Toronto before it launches on Netflix.

Brown, the Emmy-winning This Is Us star, is coming off Black Panther, next stars in A24’s Waves, Frozen 2 and the Reed Morano-directed The Rhythm Section with Blake Lively and Jude Law. He is repped by Jennifer Wiley-Stockton of JWS Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Ziffren Brittenham; Love, whose projects include They Cloned Tyrone, Assisted Living, and Notes From a Young Black Chef, is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Chills is represented by Heroes and Villains, and attorney Jeff Hynick of Jackoway Austen Tyerman.