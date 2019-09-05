Ken Kirby Joins ‘Dynasty’ In Recurring Role; Chelsea Rendon Boards ‘Shameless’

Ken Kirby is ready to jump into the soapy prime time drama of Dynasty. The Good Trouble actor is set to recur on the CW reboot of the iconic series in the role of Evan Tate, Trixie’s (Jessi Goei) older brother. And as we all know, Trixie is Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) friend who died ten years ago and whose body was pulled from the lake in the season finale.

Kirby’s casting is refreshing in a time when Dynasty has seen a slew of changes in its casting during the first two seasons. The lead role of Cristal went through two changes. The first time Ana Brenda Contreras replaced original star Nathalie Kelley after the end of Season 1. And recently, Contreras was replaced by Daniella Alonso as the series headed into Season 3. In addition, Elizabeth Gillies recently took over the role of Alexis from Nicollette Sheridan. And original Dynasty showrunner Sallie Patrick exited after Season 2; she has been replaced by Josh Reims.

Nonetheless, Dynasty is full steam ahead for season 3 and will premiere on The CW October 11. For the third season the Carrington family will face the unknown on all fronts. Dealing with the fallout from the startling second season finale, Fallon is surrounded by a host of rivals looking to destroy her, the most wicked of which is her own brother, Adam (Sam Underwood), who takes the idea of “sibling rivalry” to a whole new level of crazy. At the same time, Fallon and Liam (Adam Huber) attempt to keep their romance sane, but secrets and skeletons from her closet will make that more difficult than ever.

After a year of “me” time, Blake (Grant Show) will jump back in the game, ruthlessly determined to reclaim what’s rightfully his: the family company Fallon sold out from under him. The only problem is that the newest Colby in town, Blake’s half-sister Dominique (Michael Michele), is here to stay and she isn’t backing down from a fight over what’s rightfully hers, either. Meanwhile, Sammy Jo (Rafael De La Fuente) enters an exhilarating phase of the upper-class life, but amongst the thrills of his newfound freedom, there will be dangers lurking.

In addition to the Freeform series Good Trouble, Kirby appeared on ABC’s Grand Hotel from Executive Producer Eva Longoria Bastón. He can be seen next in the James Sweeney feature Straight Up alongside Katie Findlay, Betsy Brandt and Randall Park. He was also recently cast in the Vang Brothers supernatural thriller The Uncanny.

Kirby is repped by Gersh and McKeon/Myones Entertainment

Vida star Chelsea Rendon is set to join Shameless in a recurring role as Anne, the charismatic — and dangerously fun — new coworker of Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) at Captain Bob’s. Early on, the two have contentious relationship but then she shows Carl a different perspective on being poor on the South Side.

The tenth season of the William H. Macy-fronted series from Warner Bros. TV picks up six months after last season’s finale with Frank (Macy) using his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits leading him to an old friend. Meanwhile, Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side. Liam (Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Shameless returns for its tenth season Sunday, November 3 on Showtime.

She also stars in Tanya Saracho’s critically acclaimed Starz series Vida as well as the Sundance drama The Infiltrators from Cristina Ibarra and Alex Rivera.

Rendon is repped by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency.