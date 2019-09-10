‘Kelly Clarkson’ Off To Strong Ratings Start, ‘Tamron Hall’ Also Solid In Debut

It’s a hot start for the ladies in a crowded daytime syndicated talk show field. NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson premiered yesterday to a 1.9 household rating across primary runs in the metered markets. That marks the highest debut rating for a first run syndicated show in seven years, since September 2012 when Katie Couric’s Katie and Steve Harvey opened with a 2.8 and 1.5 HH rating, respectively.

Kelly got a lot of attention when her first scheduled guest, Kevin Hart, had to pull out after a car accident and pal Dwayne Johnson stepped in to replace him and provide an update on his condition. The show, which also featured Steve Carell introducing the American Idol winner and The Voice coach, improved +36% over lead-in and +73% over the year ago (Sept. 2018) time period.

That time period is 2 PM, leading to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, on most NBC stations that aired Steve Harvey‘s successor, Steve, in the hour before replacing it with Kelly Clarkson.

In the target Women 25-54 demo, Kelly averaged a 0.8 rating, the best debut mark in five years with a +33% increase over lead-in and a 100% increased versus September 2018.

Disney

Meanwhile Disney’s Tamron Hall, featuring the return to daytime of the former Today co-host, posted a 1.4 household rating and a 0.5 in W25-54. it also improved its 10 AM time period vs. Sept. 2018, by +15% (HH) and +23% (W25-54) on the ABC stations, which aired various syndicated shows in the hour last season.

Unlike Kelly, Tamron followed one of the highest-rated shows in daytime, Live with Kelly and Ryan, so understandably it was off from its lead-in, by -22% (HH) and -10% (W25-54), with the strong retention in the female demo showing promise.

Here is Carell’s intro of Clarkson with the famous line from his movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin:

Other new syndicated strips launching this fall include court show, Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, Sony Pictures TV’s talker Mel Robbins, and Fox’s game show 25 Words or Less, hosted by Meredith Vieira.