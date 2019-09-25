‘Kelly Clarkson’ Scores Highest Rated Premiere Week In 7 Years, ‘Judge Jerry’ & ‘Tamron Hall’ Ratings Also Solid

The big series premiere for NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson was not a fluke. The Week One averages for new and returning syndicated programs are in, and the new talker hosted by The Voice coach logged a 1.6 Live+Same Day national household rating for the week ending on Sept. 15, scoring the biggest debut week of any first-run strip since Disney’s Katie 2012.

The strong ratings catapulted Kelly Clarkson to the talk show elite, ranking fourth among 14 new and returning syndicated talk shows, behind only long-running juggernauts The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Live with Kelly & Ryan and Dr Phil.

Disney

Disney’s Tamron Hall (1.0), which has fewer secondary runs than Kelly Clarkson, topped in the ratings such established talkers as Wendy Williams and Dr Oz. Other than Kelly Clarkson, the Tamron Hall rating was the highest debut week for any first-run show since 2016 with the exception of the Steve Harvey reboot.

The third new talk show, Sony TV’s Mel Robbins (0.4/2 weighted metered market average) launched September 16. National numbers for its first week will not be publicly available until October 1, though its overnight ratings were down 50% from the year-ago time period average.

NBCU

Moving from the talk to court show arena, Jerry Springer’s Judge Jerry (1.1 national rating) got off to a strong start, logging the best premiere week national rating for a new legal strip since the 2014 premiere week of hit Hot Bench.