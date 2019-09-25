Kat Foster & Georgia King Star In ‘First One In’; Jillian Murray, Kristina Reyes Topline ‘Overlook’ Indie

Kat Foster (Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Weeds) and Georgia King (HBO’s Vice Principals) have been set to star in First One In, an indie comedy about an unemployed real estate agent named Madi Cooke (Foster) who, after being thrown off a reality TV show in disgrace, joins a diverse group of women to form an unlikely tennis team. They battle Team Elite headed by Bobbi Mason (King)–an overachieving, tightly-wound, tennis-playing real estate shark–in a local tournament, whereby Madi must regain her grit or lose everything. Michael Ian Black, Catherine Curtin and Josh Segarra co-star. The film is helmed by first-time director Gina O’Brien with Paul Jarrett and Nick Huston producing. Jonathan Gray is the executive producer. Foster and King are repped by Paradigm.

Jillian Murray (Code Black, Sonny with a Chance) and Kristina Reyes (Blindspot, Shades of Blue) will star in Overlook, an indie horse thriller from Stargazer Films. Directed by Danny J. Boyle, the film follows Carrie (Murray), an equestrian who discovers her family’s estate harbors an unfathomable secret. Rounding out the cast are Carolyn McCormick, Lisa Thornhill, Dan Amboyer, Chris Riggi, Michael Rose, Kim DeJesus, Brandon Hirsch and Kate Neilson. Anthony Del Negro, Zach O’Brien and Shane O’Brien are producing the project with co-producers Emily Blevins and Kevin Otte.