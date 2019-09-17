Kari Lizer Empty-Nester Mom Comedy Gets ABC Production Commitment

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has nabbed a multi-camera comedy from The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer and Sony Pictures TV with a production commitment.

This marks the first sale for Lizer under the the significant multi-year overall deal she signed with Sony Pictures TV a couple of months ago.

Written and executive produced by Lizer via her Kari’s Logo Here banner, the untitled comedy centers on an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. Fed up with the unanswered texts and blocked from their Facebook feed, she decides, much to their horror, that her place is with her family where she first inserts herself into their lives, then becomes an indispensable part of them.

In addition to CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine, which ran for five seasons and earned star Julia Louis-Dreyfus an Emmy, Lizer created and executive produced the CBS comedy series Maggie Winters toplined by Faith Ford.

She also did a four-year stint on the original Will and Grace. Over the past several years, Lizer wrote a number of broadcast projects that went to pilot, most recently, Dream Team at ABC in 2016, which she co-created with Bill Wrubel.