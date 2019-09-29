Kanye West Will Unveil New IMAX Film, ‘Jesus Is King’, Celebrating His Sunday Service

Kanye West and IMAX are collaborating on the release of a new film, Jesus Is King, to be released exclusively in IMAX theaters around the world on Friday, Oct. 25.

The film accompanies the release of West’s new music work of the same name, which he previewed in two free concerts in Detroit this week.

Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. The experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition, along with music from his new album, presented in the IMAX formats

West shared a sneak peek of the film during exclusive listening parties for his new album held Friday at Detroit’s Fox Theatre and in the Auditorium Theater of Chicago’s Roosevelt University on a custom screen by IMAX.