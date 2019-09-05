Justin Timberlake To Star In Fisher Stevens’ SK Global Drama Feature ‘Palmer’

Justin Timberlake is set to star in Fisher Stevens’ upcoming drama feature Palmer for SK Global, which will begin production this fall.

Academy Award-winning producer Charles B. Wessler (Green Book) will produce alongside SK Global co-CEOs John Penotti and Charlie Corwin. Sidney Kimmel and Daniel Nadler will also produce. SK Global and Nadler will co-finance the film, the script of which appeared on the 2016 Blacklist.

Palmer, written by Cheryl Guerriero, follows a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.

Penotti and Corwin stated, “Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story. It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness.”

Timberlake recently wrapped production on the upcoming DreamWorks animated feature Trolls World Tour, a sequel to the breakout success Trolls which grossed over $346 worldwide and earned Timberlake a Best Original Song Oscar nomination for his chart-topping hit, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”. Trolls World Tour opens on April 17, 2020. Additionally, Timberlake has appeared in a number of features including the Coen Brother’s Inside Llewyn Davis, Clint Eastwood’s Trouble with the Curve, and David Fincher’s The Social Network.

Stevens is currently at TIFF with his doc And We Go Green which he co-directed with Malcolm Venville and follows Formula E circuit professional drivers with eco-friendly cars, who race for victory across ten cities. Stevens is also co-starring in Edward Norton’s Motherless Brooklyn which is also playing TIFF and opening via Warner Bros. on Nov. 1. Stevens also directed the Leonardo DiCaprio produced documentary Before the Flood and the Emmy-nominated documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for producing the groundbreaking documentary The Cove. Stevens is starring in HBO’s 5-time Emmy nominated series Succession. He can next be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch next year.

SK Global’s past projects include the Golden Globe nominated international hit Crazy Rich Asians, released by Warner Bros. and which grossed $238 million worldwide; the dramatic Hindi-language Netflix series Delhi Crime which has been renewed for a second season; and the critically acclaimed Oscar nominated western Hell or High Water starring Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine.

Timberlake is repped by WME and LBI Entertainment. Stevens is repped by CAA. Guerriero is managed by Heroes and Villains Entertainment.