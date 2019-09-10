‘Just Roll With It’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Channel; Show Creators Ink Overall Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel has ordered a second season of multicamera comedy Just Roll With It, a unique scripted/improvisational hybrid that includes the live participation of the studio audience. Additionally, the network has entered into an overall development deal with the show’s creators and executive producers Adam Small and Trevor Moore to write and produce programming for Disney Channel and Disney+. Production on season two will begin this month.

Just Roll With It blends a scripted family sitcom with improvisational elements and allows the studio audience the opportunity to vote on the outcome of certain scenes. It follows the newly blended Bennett-Blatt family as they navigate everyday family life and the ups and downs of adolescence. Tobie Windham (Walk the Prank) and Suzi Barrett (Upright Citizens Brigade comedy group, Disney’s Kirby Buckets) star as fun-loving newlyweds and parents Byron and Rachel. Ramon Reed (Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway) and Kaylin Hayman (One Day at a Time) play preteen step-siblings Owen and Blair.

Adam Small & Trevor Moore Disney Channel

“Adam and Trevor, along with the talented cast, crew and creative team at Just Roll With It, have exceeded our expectations and delivered a truly one-of-a-kind series,” said Kory Lunsford, vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channel. The hilarious scenarios voted on by the studio audience, along with the improv elements, create an unpredictable, fun and exciting show for viewers and we can’t wait to see what new surprises are in store for next season.”

As previously announced, Disney Channel will present a special live telecast of the series, Just Roll With It: You Decide Live, on Friday, October 4 at 9 PM. The one-hour special, directed by Sandra Restrepo (Brené Brown: The Call To Courage, Jimmy Kimmel Live!), will give viewers nationwide an opportunity to join the studio audience in determining plot twists in real-time as they watch along and vote in DisneyNow.

In addition to Just Roll With It, Small and Moore created and executive-produced Disney XD’s Walk the Prank, which blended scripted comedy with hidden-camera pranks. Prior to their partnership, Small co-wrote feature films such as Son in Law, Malibu’s Most Wanted, In the Army Now and Bad Grandpa and was a writer on In Living Color before going on to executive produce and create sketch comedy series such as Mad TV, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment, and Blue Collar TV. Moore’s previous credits include co-creating, co-directing and starring in the IFC sketch comedy series Whitest Kids U’ Know; co-writing, co-directing and starring in the feature film Miss March. He also wrote and starred in two one-hour comedy specials on Comedy Central and appeared as a regular correspondent on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

“Adam and Trevor are two of the most innovative showrunners that I know,” said Jonas Agin, vice president, Original Series, Disney Channel. “Their mastery of mashing-up genres and formats is just as inspiring as their ability at telling unexpected stories with inspired characters. I can’t wait for our audience to see how they make the impossible become possible in the future content they create for us under this deal.”

The series is produced by Kenwood TV Productions and is filmed in Los Angeles.

Small is repped by Stephen Marks at Dialed-in Entertainment and Priya Verma at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine. Moore is repped by Kara Welker at Imagine Artist Management and Josh Sandler at Granderson Des Rochers.