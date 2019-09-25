‘Jurassic Park’ Trio Laura Dern, Sam Neill & Jeff Goldblum Returning For ‘Jurassic World 3’

EXCLUSIVE: For Jurassic World 3, Universal Pictures will bring back original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum to star alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, sources said. Colin Trevorrow is back to direct and production starts early next year.

Dern moments ago revealed her participation in the film, as well as Neill’s and Goldblum’s returns, at a fan screening tonight of Battle at Big Rock, an eight-minute short film that Trevorrow directed and showed tonight, featuring dinosaurs running amuck after they’ve escaped to the real world. The last Jurassic World, directed by J.A. Bayona, ended with the revived beasts finding their way off the island and into civilization, so it might well be where the next installment of the film goes.

Trevorrow Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to be executive producers, while Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing.

Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising, The Black Hole), has written the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow. They worked off a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Martin Ferrero, left, Richard Attenborough, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Dern, Neill and Goldblum all originated their roles in the 1993 blockbuster that started a series that has grossed a cumulative total in excess of $5 billion globally, and broadened into video games, toys, novels, animated LEGO series and theme park attractions.

Dern reprised her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Neill reprised his Dr. Alan Grant role in 2001’s Jurassic Park III. Goldblum reprised his role as Ian Malcolm in 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and again in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Universal’s SVP Production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Dern is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Neill is repped by Curtis Brown, ICM Partners and Shanahan Management; Goldblum is with ICM Partners, Elevate and Industry.