‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: Showrunner Steven S. DeKnight Exits As Filming Of Netflix Series Continues

EXCLUSIVE: There is a change at the helm of Netflix’s upcoming epic superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, I have learned. Steven S. DeKnight has stepped down as showrunner over creative differences. Search is underway for a replacement.

I hear the showrunner change comes around half-way through production of the eight-episode first season as filming on about four episodes has been completed.

Sources say there are no plans for the series to go on hiatus until a new showrunner is named, with efforts made for continuous production and a smooth transition. When that person comes onboard, the new creative team will likely examine the existing footage and set a creative direction before any decisions are made on possible reshoots.

In addition to serving as showrunner, DeKnight wrote and directed the first episode of the series, based on the stories by Mark Millar and on the graphic novel of the same name by Millar and artist Frank Quitely.

DeKnight has served as executive producer with Millar, Quitely, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott.

Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. Now, in present day, they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

The cast includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Matt Lanter and Mike Wade.

Jupiter’s Legacy is part of the first slate of Netflix series and movies based on Millar properties following the streamer’s acquisition of his Millerworld banner.

DeKnight, who previously served as executive producer and showrunner on the first season of Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil, has been under a multi-year overall deal with the Internet TV network for series and other projects, including feature films, which also may be ending. I hear talks about its future are currently underway between Netflix and DeKnight’s team.