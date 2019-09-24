Protagonist Boards UK Horror; Denmark Oscar Entry; Juliette Binoche EFA Prize – Global Briefs

Shoot is underway on UK psychological horror Censor from debut director Prano Bailey-Bond. Rising UK actress Niamh Algar (pictured) is starring in the feature, which is produced by Helen Jones of Silver Salt Films. The film follows a woman who, in her job as a film censor, discover an eerily familiar horror film that speaks directly to her past. Backing came from the BFI, Ffilm Cymru Wales and Film4. Protagonist Pictures is handling sales on the title after recently selling out on UK horror Saint Maud, which was also a debut.

Juliette Binoche will receive the European Achievement in World Cinema honorary prize at this year’s European Film Awards (EFAs), which take place in Berlin on December 7. Binoche was an Oscar winner in 1997 for her role in Anthony Minghella’s The English Patient, a performance for which she also picked up a European Film Award. She also won EFAs in 1992 for The Lovers On The Bridge and in 2000 for Chocolat.

Denmark’s entry to the 2020 International Film Oscar race is May el-Toukhy’s Queen Of Hearts. The film premiered at Sundance, where it picked up the Audience Award. It also won the Dragon Award at Goteborg film festival. TrustNordisk handles sales on the title and struck deals for the U.S. with Breaking Glass Pictures and the UK with Thunderbird Releasing.

South Korean internet giant Kakao Corp has bought two successful film production companies in the country as it looks to make further inroads into the entertainment business. According to a report on Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, the company said it had acquired a majority share in both Moonlight Film and Sanai Pictures through its entertainment unit Kakao M Corp. Moonlight Film’s credits include 2014 action flic Kundo: Age of the Rampant, which grossed $35.7M in South Korea, and 2016 crime drama A Violent Prosecutor, which took $66.6m in its home country. Sanai Pictures’ produced 2013 crime drama New World, which took $31.2M in South Korea, and action film Asura: The City of Madness, which took $18.1M there. Kakao is most known for its work in music but has recently been expanding into entertainment, including producing series through its TV drama affiliate Mega Monster, and acquiring the management agencies Management Soop and BH Entertainment earlier this year.