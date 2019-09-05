Julie Chen Moonves Set To Return To ‘Big Brother’ For Season 22; Host Inks New CBS Deal

The streak of the longest serving host of the HouseGuests starring unscripted show in an country on the planet is going to get even longer

EXCLUSIVE: Big Brother is returning for another season on CBS next year and so is Julie Chen Moonves as the host of the long running reality show.

The former The Talk co-host has inked a deal with the Viacom merging company to do Season 22 of the HouseGuests starring reality series, I’ve learned. The next installment of Big Brother is slated to show up back on-air next summer.

While the finer points of an agreement had to be worked out in recent weeks, the real concern on the part of the now Joe Ianniello-run media outlet was if Chen Moonves herself wanted to come back for more Big Brother – which she made very clear to execs and co-workers that she did. I hear that any spillover to the once CBS News reporter from the controversy surrounding spouse and former CBS overlord Leslie Moonves and his fall from power last fall after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct emerged last fall has long since evaporated.

Renewed for a twenty-second season back in May, Season 21 of Big Brother is set to have its last HouseGuest standing finale on September 25.

Last September, as the scandal involving her husband was fresh, the recently self on-air minted Chen Moonves signed a one-season extension contract with CBS. From what we know, this latest deal is much in the same vein, though multiple seasons are foreseen for the BB host.

No official word yet if Celebrity Big Brother will also be back early next year nor if Chen Moonves will be fronting the third season of that spin-off. However, while not totally dead, all indications are that CBB will not be on the CBS calendar in 2020. Also, the spin-off was not a part of Chen Moonves’ new package with the network.

Speaking of packages, having filed paperwork in February in California for the founding of Moon Rise Unlimited LLC, ex-CBS CEO Les Moonves is pursuing binding arbitration proceedings against CBS for the denial of his $120 million severance package.

A December concluded internal investigation at CBS determined that the once seemingly all-powerful exec was actually fired for cause due to the claims of sexual harassment and assault against him and less than above board reactions to said allegations. That finding meant that Moonves was not eligible for the huge payout stipulated in his dense contract with CBS – and hence the on-going closed door legal sparring.

Chen Moonves is repped by Kenneth Slotnick at the NYC-based AGI Entertainment Media & Management