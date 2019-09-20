Julie Andrews To Receive 48th AFI Life Achievement Award

The American Film Institute’s board of trustees said Friday that Julie Andrews will receive the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award next year. The award will be presented April 25, 2020 at a gala in Los Angeles.

Andrews, the star of screen and stage, won the Best Actress Oscar for Mary Poppins in her feature film debut. She later was nominated for The Sound of Music and Victor Victoria. She has Tony noms for My Fair Lady, Camelot and the stage version of Victor Victoria. She has also won five Golden Globes, three Grammys and two Emmys.

“Julie Andrews is practically perfect in every way,” said Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI board of trustees, in a release announcing the news Friday. “Her talents across time have inspired a shared sense of joy across generations, and her gifts to our cultural heritage are a testament to the power of this art form to bring us together when we need it most. AFI is proud to sing her praises with its 48th Life Achievement Award.”

More recently, Andrews was cast in Shonda Rhimes’ new Netflix series Bridgerton. She’s also just coming off accepting the Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion for Career Achievement last month. She adds this honor to a list that also includes a Kennedy Center medal and the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Andrews becomes the 10th woman to win the prestigious AFI honor, first bestowed in 1973 to “one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time,” according to AFI.

Denzel Washington won the most recent award that was presented in June.

TNT will air the 2020 ceremony May 7.