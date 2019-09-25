‘America’s Got Talent’ And ‘World of Dance’ Judges Julianne And Derek Hough To Star In NBC Holiday Special

America’s Got Talent and World of Dance judges Julianne and Derek Hough have landed their own NBC special.

The Emmy-award winning choreographer siblings will star in Holidays with the Houghs, an hour-long show in which they will stage musical and dance performances, putting their spin on holiday classics.

Along the way, there will be guest appearances from celebrity friends and top recording artists, comedy sketches, and surprises.

Holidays with the Houghs will be executive produced by Corin Nelson, Derek and Julianne Hough, and Ashley Edens-Shaffer. The special will be made by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Curly One Productions.

Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of specials at NBC Entertainment, said: “Derek and Julianne are incredibly talented siblings who continue to dazzle audiences with their remarkable performances.”

Julianne Hough has just completed her first season as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Derek judges on World of Dance, also on NBC, and is a six-time Dancing with the Stars champion.