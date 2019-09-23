‘Ozark’s Julia Garner Wins First Emmy, Wishes It Was Made Of Chocolate

Emmy newbie Julia Garner won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series trophy tonight with her first-ever nomination, and said she wished the statue was made of chocolate so she could share it with others. The Americans alum took the prize for Netflix’s Ozark, prevailing over four Game Of Thrones vets in the category.

Garner was considered a favorite coming into the evening. Her Ozark character is Ruth Langmore, a complex young woman who becomes involved with Jason Bateman’s Marty, the money laundering scheme and the drug cartel.

From the Microsoft stage tonight, the nervous Garner pointed to the Emmy trophy and said, “This looks like a piece of chocolate and I want to give a piece to everyone that has been involved in my life.” She thanked Bateman who she called “a guiding light through the beginning… I love playing Ruth so much. Every single day I feel so lucky to be doing this. I’ll remember this forever.”

Garner previously picked up a SAG nomination for Ozark and her win tonight marked the series’ first Emmy, shortly followed by Bateman taking another one for directing. In total, Ozark has nine Emmy nominations this year. The series was renewed for a third season at the end of 2018.

Garner bested competition in the Supporting Actress category that included Game Of Thrones‘ Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams as well as Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw.