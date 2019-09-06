Julia Child Series From Chris Keyser Nears HBO Max Green Light With Joan Cusack In Negotiations To Star

A long-gestating Julia Child series project at HBO Max is nearing a greenlight with Joan Cusack in negotiations to play the famous chef and TV personality. The series comes from writer/executive producer Daniel Goldfarb, executive producer Chris Keyser, Lionsgate TV and company-owned 3 Arts.

It is one of two streaming series projects writer-producer and WGA negotiator Keyser had taken out over the last few months, along with State Of Affairs, from Endeavor Content.

Written by Goldfarb, the untitled Julia Child series chronicles Child’s (Cusack) life and career from 1962 to 1976.

Goldfarb and Keyser executive produce alongside Erwin Stoff and Kim Carver.

Child was famously portrayed by Meryl Streep in the 2009 film Julie & Julia.