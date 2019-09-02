Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Hustles Past $500M Overseas, Nears $700M Global; ‘Hollywood’ Closing In On $300M WW – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

John Wells Endorses Phyllis Nagy For WGA West President

Read the full story

Judges Announced In Short Film Contest Created To Honor John Singleton

John Singleton
John Singleton 71st Annual Directors Guild of America Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Feb 2019 Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Several of John Singleton’s friends and former colleagues have agreed to help judge a short film contest created to honor the late filmmaker.

Among the judges and advisers are Hustle & Flow producer Stephanie Allain, The Best Man casting director Robi Reed, Shaft (2000) executive producer Paul Hall, and Little executive producer Preston Holmes. Also taking part are Bobbi Banks, Dawn Gilliam, Camile Tucker, Erika Conner, and Pat Prescott.

The competition is presented through a partnership between the city of Los Angeles and the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) under L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson’s embRACE L.A. initiative.

“Through the medium of film, we are encouraging young filmmakers to be a part of this conversation, just as many of John Singleton’s films were a conversation about race in South Los Angeles,” Wesson said in a recent statement.

September 15 is the deadline to submit live-action short narrative scripts for the competition. According to the PAFF website, submitted screenplays must be 28 pages or less and focus on the black experience in the U.S. Three winners will be awarded $20,000 each.

Los Angeles native Singleton died April 28 at age 51, after suffering a stroke. The Academy Award-nominated director’s legacy includes the films Boyz N the Hood (1991), Poetic Justice (1993), Shaft (2000) and Baby Boy (2001), which introduced Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson to film fans.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad