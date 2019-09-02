Judges Announced In Short Film Contest Created To Honor John Singleton

Several of John Singleton’s friends and former colleagues have agreed to help judge a short film contest created to honor the late filmmaker.

Among the judges and advisers are Hustle & Flow producer Stephanie Allain, The Best Man casting director Robi Reed, Shaft (2000) executive producer Paul Hall, and Little executive producer Preston Holmes. Also taking part are Bobbi Banks, Dawn Gilliam, Camile Tucker, Erika Conner, and Pat Prescott.

The competition is presented through a partnership between the city of Los Angeles and the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) under L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson’s embRACE L.A. initiative.

“Through the medium of film, we are encouraging young filmmakers to be a part of this conversation, just as many of John Singleton’s films were a conversation about race in South Los Angeles,” Wesson said in a recent statement.

September 15 is the deadline to submit live-action short narrative scripts for the competition. According to the PAFF website, submitted screenplays must be 28 pages or less and focus on the black experience in the U.S. Three winners will be awarded $20,000 each.

Los Angeles native Singleton died April 28 at age 51, after suffering a stroke. The Academy Award-nominated director’s legacy includes the films Boyz N the Hood (1991), Poetic Justice (1993), Shaft (2000) and Baby Boy (2001), which introduced Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson to film fans.