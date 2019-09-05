Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Headline, Write & Direct ‘Mr. Corman’ Schoolteacher Comedy-Drama Series For Apple

Click to Skip Ad
Photo by URS FLUEELER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to write, direct, executive produce and star in Mr. Corman, a half-hour comedy-drama series at Apple, sources said. A writers room is currently up and running for the series, producing scripts.

Mr. Corman, from A24, is described as a deep cut into the days and nights of a public schoolteacher (Gordon-Levitt) in the San Fernando Valley.

This would mark a return to TV for Gordon-Levitt who grew up on the small screen with roles on multiple series, most notably his co-starring turn on the long-running NBC comedy series 3rd Rock From the Sun.

For the past two decades, Gordon-Levitt has been largely focused on features, earning Golden Globe nominations for his starring roles in (500) Days of Summer and 50/50. He made his feature writing-directing debut with the well received 2013 film Don Jon, in which he also starred.

Gordon-Levitt is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

